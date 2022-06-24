Netizens react to Hera Pheri 3 news

The third instalment in the iconic Bollywood comedy film franchise Hera Pheri has been confirmed by the producers and is the buzz on social media.

The producer of the third chapter of the series Firoz Nadiadwala said the Hera Pheri 3 is being worked upon. He added the original cast of Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal will reprise their role of Raju, Shyam and Babu Rao Ganpat Rao Apte aka Babu Bhaiyya.

However, there was no word regarding the female lead.

The news spread like wildfire on the platforms and the franchise’s fans were overjoyed by it. However, there were some who are sceptical about it. Here’s what netizens had to say.

HERA PHERI 3 & THAT TOO WITH THE ORIGINAL CAST😍😍😍 — Meghna⁷🇮🇳🦋💜 (@MeghnaIND) June 24, 2022

Finally the time is over, Hera Pheri 3 is coming. pic.twitter.com/InjVBmKe4R — Sandeep Kumavat 🇮🇳 (@iamsrkumavat12) June 24, 2022

I want something more reliable about Hera Pheri 3 because I’ve heard the rumour like 17 times till date. — Adarsh (@WhyAdarsh) June 24, 2022

Please, PLEASE, let Hera Pheri 3 be good. — Deval Maheshwari (@deval_m) June 24, 2022

The first movie Hera Pheri was the remake of 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking, was directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2000. All credits goes to the Hera Pheri team for creating an ideal trio of merry-makers by featuring celebrated actors like Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam and Paresh Rawal as Babu Bhaiya.

The movie met with success and soon became an ‘all-time-favourite’ film and is enjoyed even with the same excitement as they are watching it for the first time.

In 2006, the filmmakers returned with a sequel titled ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ and once again the movie ruled over the silver screen. Since then people are impatiently waiting for a third instalment.

