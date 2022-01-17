‘Never felt the need to change’: Kriti Sanon

Bollywood’s young actor Kriti Sanon opened up on her struggles being an outsider, be it minor roles in an ensemble cast, being subjected to body-shaming, or getting replaced by star kids in the movies.

In her recent outing with an Indian tabloid, Bollywood’s rising star Kriti Sanon talked about instances when she faced the challenges of being from a non-Bollywood family, at lengths. Kriti who made her Bollywood debut in 2014, opposite Tiger Shroff, a star kid in ‘Heropanti’ stated, “There were times when I like, got a film, which I’ve spoken about before, not the name, but I got a film which was by big production, very big production but it didn’t have a good enough part. Like she was the only girl, but it was an ensemble (cast)”.

“It didn’t have much for me to do and it was a big casting director and she was so sweet but she told me like ‘Do you wanna wait out or do you want to do it?’ And then my manager was also told that ‘I don’t think she can get something better, she should just take it up'”, the ‘Mimi’ actor disclosed.

Furthermore, Kriti Sanon talked about being replaced in a project as the role was handed over to a star kid, “I was like why did you audition if you didn’t want to go with a newcomer”.

The ‘Dilwale’ actor opened upon being told ‘to line lips to look fuller’ or her ‘nostrils flare up a little bit’ when she smiles. “When I smile or laugh, sometimes they do but that’s normal. I am not a plastic doll, I just never felt the need to change anything”, Kriti Sanon mentioned.

On the work front, the 31-year-old actor was last seen in ‘Hum Do Humare Do’ which garnered mixed reviews from critics and audience, however, Kriti Sanon has as many as five films in the pipeline for 2022 including ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ with Akshay Kumar, ‘Ganpath’ with Tiger Shroff, ‘Bhediya’ with Varun Dhawan and ‘Shehzada’ with Kartik Aaryan.

