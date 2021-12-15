Never gave a penny for household expenses of Bani Gala: Jahangir Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Jahangir Tareen, the estranged leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, rejected the allegations of former PTI member Justice Retired Wajihuddin Ahmed, saying that he never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

‘Just want to set the record straight’, said Jahangir Tareen on Twitter today while responding to the allegations of Wajihuddin Ahmed for bearing the household expenses of now-prime minister Imran Khan’s residence, Bani Gala.

He said, “Regardless of the current status of my relationship with Imran khan, the truth must be told. I did whatever was in my capacity to help PTI in the quest to build a new Pakistan.”

Tareen clarified that he never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala.

Regardless of the current status of my relationship with Imran khan, the truth must be told. I did whatever was in my capacity to help PTI in the quest to build a new Pakistan but I never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala. Just want to set the record straight. — Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) December 15, 2021

Earlier, Justice Retired Wajihuddin Ahmed had alleged in a private news channel program that Jahangir Tareen had given Rs3 million on a monthly basis to Imran Khan for household expenses which were later hiked to Rs5 million per month.

It is important to mention here that Wajihuddin Ahmed had resigned from PTI in 2016 due to serious differences. He had also recommended the PTI central leadership to remove Jahangir Tareen and Pervez Khattak from the political party over rigging the intra-party elections.

The retired senior justice of the Supreme Court was later expelled by PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!