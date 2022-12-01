Never store your milk in fridge door, here’s why

An expert has left everyone surprised and warned them to never store milk in the fridge doors.

Almost everyone stores milk packets in the fridge door and there has never been a huge fuss about where to keep the milk.

This new revelation has left the netizens baffled by sharing insight into why we should never keep milk packets in fridge doors.

A TikToker who is said to be an expert shared that when the fridge door is opened, the cool air is pulled away and the freshness of the milk is affected.

The netizens were advised to keep the milk on the back of the fridge to keep it fresh for a long time.

But people have questions about this insight. One user asked if the door is opened for a short time from 5 to 10 seconds then how will it affect the freshness?

He replied that we might open the fridge door for a short time but we open it multiple times in a day that’s why it affects the freshness of the milk and save you money as well, as it will last longer.

