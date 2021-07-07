Neverwinter Sharandar Episode 3: The Odious Court available on consoles

The conclusion of Neverwinter’s Sharandar module, Episode 3: The Odious Court, is now available on Xbox and PlayStation, makers of the popular game have announced.

For this final episode, the gamers are greeted by the arrival of Etrien the Bard, a familiar face who has come to request your assistance. Far from the hellish landscapes where we first met Etrien, she has now returned to her ancient home, concerned over the recent attacks inflicted upon Sharandar. While the threats from the Night and Annis Hags were supposedly dealt with, Etrien brings news of a group of Dryads forced out of their home in the Mended Grove, who seek help.

For those willing to assist the displaced Dryads, a series of dubious tasks will lead brave adventurers to uncover the nature of the supposed Dryad leader, Lithoceae. With the help of the Iliyanbruen elves, and a healthy dose of suspicion, adventurers will reveal the final pieces to this story. It will fall upon you, the heroes of Neverwinter, to make a decisive stand against corrupting forces and those that wield them.