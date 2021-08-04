New academic session in Sindh to commence from August 9

KARACHI: New academic session for the year 2021-22 will commence from August 9 in Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by chairman All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association, Haider Ali.

He said that statistics released by the government show that 70 to 80 per cent of academic staff have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association chairman said that classes for the new academic session will start from August 9 with 50 per cent attendance in the schools.

It is to be noted that the private and government schools are closed across Sindh including Karachi amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 that is spreading rapidly across the province.

On the other hand, the COVID-19 positivity ratio in Karachi has again jumped to 23.6 per cent, despite tighter restrictions.

The Covid positivity had surged to 23.6 per cent during the last 24 hours, the provincial health department said today, noting a three pc surge in this rate.

On Tuesday, Sindh health department had claimed a dip in coronavirus cases in Karachi. The positivity rate was recorded at 20.1 pc.