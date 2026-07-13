A hidden Easter egg in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced may have just given fans their clearest look yet at the long-rumoured Assassin’s Creed Hexe, and it’s pointing somewhere unexpected.

While speculation has centred on Würzburg for years, new evidence suggests Nuremberg could be part of the map too.

In Black Flag Resynced, the initial story, which was set in the present day, is substituted by another story involving the Animus Ego featured in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Hidden in this new story is a recreation of the St Lawrence Cathedral in Nuremberg, alternatively called St Lorenz, which, according to the fans, is made to be almost like a 1:1 copy of the real building.

This particular cathedral isn’t the only landmark to feature in this list of landmarks.

There are others such as the pyramid for Assassin’s Creed Origins, the stoa for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, a longhouse for Valhalla, and some buildings related to the Shadow and Mirage games. This has led many fans to believe that the cathedral is indeed a hex tease.

Considering that there is little to no official information available about Hexe by Ubisoft, most of the information comes from the Easter egg hidden in the teaser of 2022 that led people to figure out that the game will be set in Germany during the Witch Trial period.

Würzburg and Nuremberg are located approximately 70 miles away from each other, so it can be possible that both locations could feature in the game as opposed to the theory of the game being based on Würzburg being false.

Beyond this, the leaks point toward a character called Annika, who is said to be a descendant of Ezio’s sister Claudia, with Ezio serving a minor mentoring role.

The game seems to have a much darker story structure and not an RPG format, which makes a significant change from the trend set by Valhalla and Shadows.