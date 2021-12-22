New Auto Policy 2021-26: All you need to know

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has prepared Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP) 2021-26 with objectives of ensuring better quality, safety features in cars and affordability of small cars to Pakistani customers, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a draft prepared by the Ministry of Industries, the government has recommended tax exemption for locally assembled cars of up to 800cc engine capacity.

Under the new auto policy, the Ministry of Industry has recommended ending additional customs duty on small cars, excise duty on locally assembled cars and withholding tax on cars with engine capacity up to 800cc.

The draft, released by the Engineering Development Board of the Ministry of Industries and Production, also recommended decreasing import duty on electric vehicles in order to encourage people to use environment-friendly EVs.

As per the Auto Policy 2021-2026, the import duty on electric vehicles will be reduced from 25% to 10% for one year.

The board has also decided to reduce the regulatory duty on CBU import of hybrids (15% for above 1,800cc, 0% for 1,800cc and below).

Salient features of Auto Policy 2021-26:

Import duty on Electric Vehicles (EVs) will be reduced to 10% from 25%

If the car manufacturer delay the car for over 60 days (2 months), the company will pay KIBOR + 3%.

To review tax exemption on imported vehicles every year.

Car manufacturers to set a 10% export target by 2026.

Tax incentives for export of vehicles and spare parts.

Customs duty on spare parts for electric vehicles fixed to 1%.

Customs duty on CBU imports of electric vehicles reduced from 25 to 10 percent.

One per cent of customs duty will be levied on electric parts of motorcycles.

To reduce sales tax on hybrid electric vehicles to 8.5%.

Regulatory duty on import of hybrid CBU will be reduced.

Regulatory duty on hybrid vehicles above 1800 cc will be reduced by 15%.

Ban on locally manufactured/imported vehicles after June 30, 2022, which is not compliant of shortlisted WP 29 regulation.

