New Book exposes Trump's claims about aide Natalie Harp 'Loves him like his wife'

New York Times correspondents Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan are claiming in a soon-to-be-released book that former President Donald Trump once expressed a remarkable level of trust in his aide Natalie Harp, reportedly telling staffers she was “the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids”.

These sensational claims are set to appear in the authors’ forthcoming book titled Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, due out in June 2026.

The Bold Assertion: Unparalleled Devotion and Unfettered Access

According to an excerpt of the book cited in various reports, during his second presidential term Trump told his staff, “All of you will go off and make money… She’ll never leave me”. Harp, who is in her early 30s, is described as one of the few individuals with direct and unfettered access to the ex-President.

She has reportedly been entrusted with managing a variety of tasks, from the mundane-like printing out news articles, conducting online searches, and prepping content for Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social-to those that appear more sensitive.

Known by the nickname “human printer” due to her constant carry of a portable printer and laptop, she’s been known to quickly print out any information for Trump’s immediate viewing.

Her Pivotal Role: From Trump’s Retreat to the Heart of Power

Harp has been associated with Trump since his first term in the White House and continued her support after he left office in January 2021. The book alleges that Harp was a fixture at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, where she provided him with “a fresh stream of positive news stories and social media comments that she would often read aloud”.

She also plays a crucial role in curating his Truth Social feed. According to a previous Wall Street Journal report, Harp meticulously prints out screenshots of posts praising Trump, dissemination of conspiracy theories, and attacks on his political opponents before handing them over to him for approval-a process that the White House claims ensures that all content is sanctioned by Trump, even though he has been known to post himself.

Intimate Notes and Growing Concerns from Within

The reporting by Haberman and Swan goes further, suggesting that Harp wrote personal letters directly to Trump and would strategically leave them for him to discover. One such note reportedly read, “You are all that matters to me,” while another, as reported by the NYT, expressed “I don’t ever want to let you down”. Such overt devotion seems to have unsettled some staff members.

According to the book, future White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles reportedly expressed her bewilderment internally by asking, “Where am I?”.

Colleagues have also described Harp as a direct “conduit” and an “instant enabler of his impulses” rather than someone who offers him balanced perspectives or constructive criticism.

Her Unlikely Rise to the Forefront: From Television Anchor to Top Aide

Harp, 34, first caught Trump’s eye in 2019 when she gave a speech about overcoming bone cancer. She previously served as a television anchor for One America News Network before joining Trump’s 2024 campaign in 2022. Despite not holding an official title, she functions effectively as an executive assistant to Trump.

Michael Wolff’s 2025 book All or Nothing had previously described her as a “gatekeeper,” emphasizing her control over the media Trump consumed.

There have also been reports that Harp was seen rushing to catch up with Trump on a golf cart just to hand him favorable news coverage.

Official White House Commentary

Those close to the former President indicate that he addresses Harp as “sweetie” and appears to view her as a daughterly figure. A spokesperson for Trump, Steven Cheung, confirmed that Harp is a “trusted and valued member of the team,” and attributed her “work ethic and dedication” to Trump’s success in the 2024 presidential election.