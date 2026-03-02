New Book reveals Harry’s reaction to ‘different rules’ for Meghan Markle and Princess Kate

A new royal biography reveals tensions between Prince Harry and the royal family during the early days of his dating with Meghan Markle.

According to a biography titled William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by royal reporter Russell Myers, Harry was reportedly left “incredulous” by how his then girlfreind, Meghan Markle, 44, was treated prior to their engagement.

Harry apparently sought security for Markle, 44, as she became the target of intense media scrutiny during the early days of their relationship in 2016.

According to Myers’ biography, Harry was stunned to learn no pricey state-funded protection would be offered to Markle unless and until she became his fiancée. The book details Harry’s frustration over what he perceived as inconsistent treatment, comparing his own experiences to those of his older brother, Prince William, 43, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44.

While the future king and queen reportedly received informal guidance and support during their courtship, Harry felt Meghan’s early experiences highlighted a stark difference in expectations.

Russell Myers further claimed that Harry appealed to both his father, King Charles III, 77, and William to intervene, but neither reportedly changed the situation with Charles reportedly insisting security decisions were a matter for the government rather than the palace.