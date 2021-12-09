New border crossing between Pakistan and Iran opened in Chagai

CHAGAI: Pakistan and Iran have opened a new border crossing in Raajay area of Chagai district, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The border crossing at Raajay has been opened for trade activities as well as travel purposes, border officials said.

Local administration, border officials and tribal notables were present during inauguration of the new crossing point.

The new border crossing would facilitate people from both sides of the border to travel and carry out trade activities.

A high-level meeting chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had recently decided to open more border crossing points between Pakistan and Iran to facilitate bilateral border trade, which is a source of income for the people of the region.

The meeting finalized the modus operandi for trading oil and edibles with Iran.

The two countries also have main Taftan-Mirjaveh border crossing, Pishin-Mand border crossing point in Kech district and Ramadan-Gabd border in Gwadar district.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!