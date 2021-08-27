Call of Duty: Vanguard captures horrors of second World War

Activision’s upcoming action game Call Of Duty: Vanguard will be about the events that took place during the second world war, DailyStar has reported.

The destruction during the world conflict was shown in the teaser, which was revealed on August 19.

The game is scheduled to be released on November 5.

According to reports, it will first release on Playstation. The testing phase will be with tests said to be scheduled from August 27-29.

The beta version of the highly anticipated game, developed by Sledgehammer Games, will be available on Playstation users for three days. It will be available on all platforms from September 16-20.