New Coronavirus sub-variant surfaces in Pakistan: health officials

ISLAMABAD: National health officials have confirmed emergence of a new coronavirus sub-variant B.4,B.5 in the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) sources the cases of B.4,B.5, a sub-varianat Omicron strain of coronavirus, are continuously being reported.

The new variant rapidly spread but has not been more lethal, sources said.

NIH sources have informed that all Covid-19 vaccines are effective against Covid-19 sub-variant B.4,B.5.

The cases of new sub-variant of coronavirus are being reported from different cities in Pakistan.

Pakistan has again witnessed a surge in daily Covid-19 cases as 171 people were found infected during the last 24 hours, according to data shared by the NIH today.

The new infections were detected after 11,212 coronavirus diagnostic tests conducted across the country, which placed Pakistan’s positivity ratio at 1.53% and the overall case count at 1,532,153.

Presently, the country’s active cases stand at 3,148, the NIH said.

However, no Covid-19-related death was reported during the past 24 hours. The overall death toll count stands at 30,383, it added.

The forum further shared that the cases count has increased across the country, particularly in Hyderabad and Karachi, where the positivity ratio was recorded at 16.67per cent and 10.08pc respectively.

International experts had recently warned that a new strain of Omicron is threatening a new wave of rampant flu and other respiratory diseases. The Omicron BA.5 sub-variant, was identified in April by South African labs.

