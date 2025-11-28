New court documents reveal details of tense exchange between Ryan Reynolds, Justin Baldoni

American actor and director Justin Baldoni and American actress Blake Lively’s legal war has gotten another update from a previously unreleased document, which hints at a deeper involvement of Hugh Jackman and Taylor Swift in the case.

The Wayfarer Studios co-owner was allegedly confronted by the Deadpool & Wolverine star for an incident that took place between the former and the Gossip Girl alum.

As per an email sent to the 41-year-old’s publicist in July of 2024, about an event that took place on April 25, 2023, all the previously mentioned celebrities were together when the intense conversation took place.

Baldoni had gone to Lively and Reynolds’ New York City penthouse, where the Canadian actor “unloaded” on the American actor about “how horrible it was” to inquire about a woman’s weight.

The Five Feet Apart director allegedly “was fat shaming Blake,” and the confrontation was apparently too much for Justin, who was “completely embarrassed and apologised and even shared some tears.”

These claims indicate a greater involvement of Swift and Jackman in the It Ends With Us case than the former’s legal team has said that she has.

Notably, the Endgame singer’s lawyers have issued an official statement denying any involvement in the film whatsoever, except allowing the film to use her song My Tears Ricochet.