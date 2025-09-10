New domestic gas connections: Application fee, documents and process

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has officially lifted the ban on new domestic gas connections after eight years, paving the way for millions of households to access piped gas through imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), presenting revised rates to the citizens to apply easily, ARY News reported.



Under the revised framework, new domestic gas connections will be given using imported LNG, which will be linked to international crude oil rates but priced in Pakistani rupees.

Applicants must adhere to the variable prices and sign the affidavits to avoid legal challenges to future fluctuations in rates.



The fee structure for the new domestic gas connection is as follows:

To get a new connection, applicants need to pay a security deposit of Rs 20,000. If their home is up to 10 marlas, the connection fee is Rs 21,000. If your property is bigger, the fee is Rs 23,000.

House Area Security Deposit (PKR) Connection Fee (PKR) Up to 10 marlas 20,000 21,000 Larger than 10 marlas 20,000 23,000



Read More: Ban on new Gas Connections Lifted in Pakistan

Application Process

Residents can apply for new domestic gas connections by getting forms from their nearest SNGPL regional office or downloading them from the official SNGPL website.

Forms must be in capital letters and selected based on network availability.

Required documents include:

In order to get new connections, applicants must provide a copy of their CNIC, proof of property ownership, and the neighbouring property’s gas bill.

After the submission of the form and required documents, SNGPL will inspect the site to assess technical feasibility.

Upon approval, applicants will receive a ‘Proposal Letter’ or ‘Demand Notice’, having installation guidelines and a list of certified contractors.

This simplified process is designed to help people get natural gas more easily and to increase SNGPL’s services in the area, and to avail the gas service at affordable rates.