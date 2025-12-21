New Dracula movie drops final trailer ahead of release: Watch

The official trailer for the upcoming Dracula film is now available on the YouTube channel “Vertical” for the audience that has been eagerly waiting for so long.

Vertical released a brand-new trailer for the next on-the-way horror film, which stars Caleb Landry Jones as the well-known vampire character, on Wednesday, December 17.

This is the summary that reads, “When a 15th-century prince (Caleb Landry Jones) witnesses the brutal murder of his wife (Zoë Bleu), he renounces God and damns heaven itself. Cursed with eternal life, he is reborn as Dracula, an immortal warlord who defies fate in a blood-soaked crusade to wrench his lost love back from death, no matter the cost. On the verge of reuniting, Dracula is hunted by a relentless priest (Christoph Waltz), sworn to end his immortal reign.”

However, Guillaume de Tonquedec, Matilda de Angelis, Awens Abid, and Raphael Luce are among the other members of the cast.

It should be highly noted that Dracula, which Luc Besson wrote, directed, and produced, will hit theaters worldwide on February 6, 2026.

In October, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, published in 1897, has cemented its place as a classic of gothic horror. Its enduring appeal lies in its masterful blend of supernatural elements, psychological exploration, and historical context.

Dracula is a quintessential gothic novel, featuring dark, mysterious settings, supernatural creatures, and a pervasive sense of dread. Stoker’s descriptions of Transylvania, the vampire’s lair, and the haunted Whitby Abbey evoke a chilling atmosphere that remains potent today.

Beyond the supernatural, Dracula delves into the psychological depths of its characters. Jonathan Harker, Lucy Westenra, and Mina Murray are all subjected to the vampire’s influence, revealing their vulnerabilities and fears. The novel explores themes of desire, obsession, and the destructive power of unchecked impulses.

Set in the late 19th century, Dracula reflects the anxieties and fears of its time. The Victorian era was marked by rapid industrialization, social change, and the decline of traditional values. The vampire, a creature of the night and a symbol of forbidden desires, resonated with the cultural anxieties of the time.