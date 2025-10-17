New Dragon Ball video game project set to be announced in 2026

A new Dragon Ball video game project is set to be announced early next year, according to a report from George Foster at The Gamer.

The reveal will take place at the Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri event in Japan on January 25, 2026, where several significant updates for the franchise are anticipated.

This information was first confirmed by the official Dragon Ball Games Twitter account, which spared an announcement from the Dragon Ball anime page regarding the event. While specifics about the considerable excitement and speculation among fans.

Foster emphasizes that the timing of this announcement is particularly noteworthy, given the ongoing success of “Dragon Ball Z”, which has recently received updates , along with continued support for “Xenoverse 2”, “Kakarot” and “Gekishin Squadra”. The Dragon Ball franchise has maintained a strong presence in the gaming industry in recent years, making the anticipation for a new installment especially significant.

Many fans, including Foster, are hoping this announcement will finally confirm”Xenoverse 3”, a long awaited sequel to the 2016 hit. “We’ve been playing Xenoverse 2 for nearly a decade”, he stated, expressing the eagerness for the next evolution of the series.

However, Foster cautions fans to temper their expectations, suggesting that the upcoming title could be an entirely new project rather than a continuation of an existing series. With Arc System Works still providing post-launch content for “Fighter Z” and other ongoing projects, the new game may explore a different direction within the Dragon Ball universe.