New Epstein photos show Andrew, Sarah Ferguson among high-profile figures

Former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, cannot escape the shadow of Jeffrey Epstein till their last breath!

In the latest development, the disgraced royals and Fergie have been seen in newly released photos from the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein files.

The images were part of more than 95,000 documents and photos released by the Department of Justice on December 19.

The photos were shared following an initial selection of images unveiled by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on December 12.

These files are connected to the federal government’s criminal investigations into Epstein and his associates.

One of the photos showed Andrew dressed formally as he reclined across the laps of five women while Epstein’s longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, stands nearby with a wide smile.

Another image featured Sarah Ferguson where she could be seen talking to a woman while she sits on a couch and also posing with someone on the street.

Many of the photos lack context and do not have listed dates, and many of the women’s faces have been redacted for privacy.

The files also named high-profile figures like former President Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Noam Chomsky, Richard Branson, Chris Tucker, Diana Ross, Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, David Copperfield and Walter Cronkite.

The new images release comes after Andrew announced that he would give up the use of his royal titles and other titles and honors in his relationship to Epstein in October.

Few days later. King Charles stripped his younger brother of his royal titles including prince as well.