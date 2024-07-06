New era of cooperation with China commenced: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that a new era of cooperation with China commenced in many areas of bilateral ties.

Presiding over a meeting to review the implementation of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Pakistan and China signed during his recent visit to the friendly country, PM Shehbaz said that he would not tolerate any disruption in the implementation of the same.

The prime minister said that a new era has started between Pakistan and China in different sectors including information technology, communication, minerals and mining, and energy which he said would boost economic progress, regional connectivity.

PM Shehbaz said that he would personally supervise the process. “China had always supported Pakistan in difficult times. China has emerged as the strongest economic power and Pakistan can emulate from its development,” he added.

The prime minister said that recently a delegation of Chinese shoe manufacturing companies visited Pakistan about the relocation of their plants here, adding that such companies had the capacity to invest about 5 to 8 billion US dollars.

PM Shehbaz asked for accelerating negotiation process with the Chinese manufacturing companies for relocation of solar panels and accessories units into Pakistan.

He said that the local shoes manufacturers association was in constant contact with the Chinese companies in this regard.

PM Shehbaz said about 12 renowned Chinese companies related to agriculture sector would be taking very active part in the Food and Agri Expo being held in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, federal ministers including Jam Kamal Khan, Attaullah Tarar, Abdul Aleem Khan, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Dr Musadik Malik, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State Shaza Fatima Khawaja, PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jahanzaib Khan and relevant authorities.

The prime minister also reviewed progress on sending a total of 1,000 Pakistani students on government scholarships to China for seeking the latest training in the agriculture sector.

He also directed for sending of students from the backward areas of Balochistan province on priority basis, besides other students from the four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir on merit.

The prime minister further directed for sending of students in the upcoming educational semester.

The meeting was apprised that owing to the agreements and MoUs signed during prime minister’s recent visit, more than 100 Chinese companies were in contact with the Pakistani counterparts for the business and investment purposes.

The meeting was also informed by the ministry of IT on the progress made for imparting of technical training, one-stop operation for business facilitation, smart governance and smart city by Huawei to a total of 3,00,000 students.

The prime minister directed Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) authorities for the establishment of safe center for the foolproof security arrangements of Chinese nationals working on Dasu and Diamer Bhasha dams. He asked for immediate implementation of all directives.

The prime minister was also apprised of the progress on different projects related to communication infrastructure, power and Gwadar.

He directed for expediting work on steps for the development of Gwadar port, airport and industrial zone for transforming Gwadar into regional corridor hub.