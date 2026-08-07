New eSIM pricing policy announced in Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced a reduction in eSIM charges and plans to make switching devices much easier for mobile users.

The PTA said the maximum initial fee for an eSIM will be capped at Rs.1,500, down from the previous limit. It also said users will be able to transfer their eSIM between compatible smartphones free of charge up to 10 times.

The changes, agreed after consultations with the cellular mobile operators (CMOs), are due to take effect by the middle of August 2026.

The move follows recommendations from a parliamentary committee, which asked the PTA to make eSIM services more consumer-friendly and reduce the need for customers to visit service centers for routine requests.

According to the PTA, the current system already allows users to move an eSIM from one compatible phone to another several times. They can do this by using the same QR code provided during the original purchase and activation. As a result, no extra fee applies during those transfers.

However, after discussions with cellular operators, the regulator has now officially revised the charging structure.

The parliamentary committee has also directed the regulator to develop a secure digital platform that would enable subscribers to transfer eSIMs remotely while maintaining strong security standards.

Meanwhile, the PTA is working with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and cellular operators to improve SIM security.

The first would allow users to obtain SIM cards through NADRA’s Pak ID mobile application, using facial recognition technology to verify their identity remotely. The regulator says this could reduce the need for in-person biometric verification.

The second proposal focuses on self-service biometric verification through mobile applications offered by cellular operators.

Under this system, subscribers could verify their identities through NADRA’s database using their operator’s app for SIM issuance and other related services.

The PTA said discussions with NADRA and mobile operators are continuing to finalise the technical and operational framework for both proposals.

The parliamentary committee has also asked the PTA to include facial recognition and iris verification in the new system. In addition, the regulator must ensure that senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and other users who face challenges with traditional biometric verification receive proper support.