KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi on Wednesday issued a notification regarding new flour prices for the city, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the wholesale price for No. 2.5 flour has been fixed at Rs 110 per kg, with the retail price set at Rs 113 per kg.

For fine flour, the wholesale rate is now Rs 118 per kg, while the retail price is Rs 121 per kg.

Additionally, the price for flour mills (chakki flour) has been fixed at Rs 145 per kg.

Commissioner Naqvi stated that the new rates are effective immediately. He directed all shopkeepers to display the official rate lists at prominent locations within their shops.

The Commissioner warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who violate the new pricing or fail to display the price lists as instructed.

Earlier in March this year, Flour mill owners had announced a significant reduction in flour and fine flour prices following the arrival of the new wheat crop in the market.

The price of wheat has fallen by Rs. 10 per kilogram, and the decrease has led to a cut of up to Rs. 12 per kilogram in flour and fine flour prices.

According to the Flour Mills Association, the prices of wheat have dropped from Rs. 95 to Rs. 85 per kilogram. As a result, the price of flour No. 2.5 in Karachi has been reduced from Rs. 107 to Rs. 95 per kilogram.

Likewise, the price of fine flour has also seen a notable decline, falling from Rs. 126 to Rs. 114 per kilogram.

Experts believe that the increased availability of the new wheat crop in the market will help stabilise prices, offering much-needed relief to consumers affected by rising inflation.