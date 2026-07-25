New footage has shown the exact moment a police boat on the River Thames crashes into Westminster Bridge.

Four police officers were seriously injured when the boat crashed yesterday.

They were treated at the scene and taken to hospital. A fifth officer was also taken for treatment but was later discharged.

New footage shown to Metro shows the moment the police boat veers to the structure of the bridge and flips on its side.

As it pushed forward, a number of people are visible in the water .

Commander Nick John added: ‘Our thoughts are with all those involved, in particular our officers who were injured and those who responded in challenging circumstances.

‘The four officers who remain in hospital have serious but non-life-threatening injuries. We will give them all every support as they recover.

‘I must also offer our thanks to those river users who came to the aid of the officers, as well as other police and emergency service colleagues who immediately made their way to the scene to assist.

‘The quick-thinking and professionalism of all those involved undoubtedly prevented any further injuries.’

In the aftermath of the collision, several ambulances, fire crews, and police vehicles were seen parked along Embankment while a helicopter and air ambulance circled overhead.

Traffic was brought to a standstill, and buses and coaches travelling along the cordon were forced to reverse and find another route.