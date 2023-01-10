New gas reserves discovered in Sindh

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has announced a gas discovery at an exploratory well Mari Ghazij-1, located in Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL) in Sindh.

The well was spudded-in on November 24, 2022 and successfully drilled down to the depth of 1,015 meters. The gas flow rate established through Drill Stem Test is 5.1 Million Standard Cubic Feet Per Day (MMSCFD) with Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 232 Pounds Per Square Inch (Psi) at 64/64 inch choke size.

In a statement, the company said it plans to carefully appraise this discovery to prove its extent and, in parallel, evaluate its development options.

MPCL, an associated company of Fauji Foundation and one of the country’s leading oil and gas exploration entity, found the new reserves in an exploratory well that was spud-in on November 24, 2022.

This is the first Oil and Gas discovery of the current year 2023.

Last month, the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) had discovered new oil and gas reserves in Sindh and apprised the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) regarding the discovery in the Sanghar district.

The OGDCL started the exploration of the oil and gas reserves on June 26 this year.

