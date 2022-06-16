New gas reserves discovered in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered new gas reserves from an exploratory well located in Sindh’s Ghotki district.

“The joint venture (JV) of Guddu Block comprising Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as operator (70%), SPUD Energy PTY Limited (SEPL) (13.5%), IPR Transoil Corporation (IPRTOC) (11.5%) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) (5%) has discovered Gas from an Exploratory well namely Umair South East # 01, which is located in District Ghotki, Sindh,” the company stated.

OGDCL stated that the Umair South East # 01 well was spudded on May 9, 2022 as an exploratory well to test the hydrocarbon potential of Pirkoh Formation and Habib Rahi Limestone (HRL) to a planned depth of 785m into HRL.

“Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, successful Drill Stem Test-1 in HRL has tested 1.063 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas through choke size 32/64″ at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 210 Pounds per Square Inch (PSi).”

The oil and gas company has termed the discovery of Umair South East-1 as result of an aggressive exploration strategy adopted by Guddu Joint Venture Partners.

“It has opened a new avenue and will positively contribute in mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and of the country,” it said.

