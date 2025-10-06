New Grand Duke Guillaume begins his reign with solemn Te Deum service

New Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg has stepped out for his first ever outing as a head of state.

Over the weekend, the duke attended the Te Deum (the thanksgiving mass) alongside his wife, Grand Duchess Stéphanie of Luxembourg and his parents, Henri and Maria Teresa.

Despite the rain, the family of four made a stunning arrival at the Cathedral Notre-Dame of Luxembourg for the special occasion.

For the event, Grand Duchess Stéphanie slipped into a crimson dress with flowers adorning the waistband.

Meanwhile, her mother-in-law turned heads in a stunning navy dress which she paired with a bright red lip.

The outing comes just a day after Grand Duke Guillaume ascended the throne as Grand Duke following the abdication of his father, Grand Duke Henri on Friday, October 3rd.

Guillaume’s brother, Prince Felix, his wife, Princess Claire of Luxembourg, and their two young children, Princess Amalia and Prince Liam were also in attendance at the event.

In addition to them, the new Grand Duke’s uncle, Prince Guillaume, his wife, Princess Sibilla, as well as his aunt, Princess Margaretha, and her husband, Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein also joined the grand ducal family on this special occasion.

Grand Duke Guillaume’s swearing-in ceremony at the Grand Ducal Palace was attended by royals from across Europe, including King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands.