New GTA VI Update Officially Confirmed for August 27

Gamers have waited a long time for Rockstar Games to announce the third trailer for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI. Finally, the wait is almost over as the publisher has officially confirmed the next major GTA VI update.

A special GTA VI ‘Extended Look’ presentation will premiere on Netflix.

Mark your calendars for Friday, August 28, at 12:00 AM PKT / Thursday, August 27, at 3:00 PM EST.

Furthermore, this massive reveal arrives just months before the game’s locked November 19 release date.

How & Where to Watch the GTA VI Update

You can watch the event live as it happens on Netflix.

Pakistani viewers are in luck, as the basic Netflix plan only costs PKR 250 per month in Pakistan.

However, viewers from countries where the basic Netflix plan is not supported will need at least the entry-level subscription tier, which costs $8.99.

This exclusive streaming partnership has sparked some controversy online. Still, it will undoubtedly draw a massive audience that might not have tuned in otherwise.

If you prefer not to pay, you have another option. You can watch the full broadcast on the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel.

But you must wait six hours after the initial Netflix airing to see it there.

Gameplay Details & Netflix Series Rumors

Fans expect this upcoming presentation to deliver the first proper look at actual GTA VI gameplay. The broadcast will likely run for about half an hour.

Mainly, the footage will focus on the single-player experience. Rockstar Games has not yet acknowledged a GTA VI online multiplayer mode.

Therefore, expect a deep dive into the core story.

Interestingly, recent leaks suggest this broadcast might not be a one-off event. It could potentially serve as the first episode of a three-part Netflix series.

However, Rockstar has not yet officially confirmed this rumor. Future presentations or different avenues will likely showcase the inevitable online multiplayer functionality.

The Journey to Launch

The marketing timeline for this game remains incredibly unorthodox. Rockstar first announced the title all the way back in February 2022.

Then, the studio stayed completely quiet until December 2023. That first trailer introduced Lucia, the series’ first female protagonist.

Following that, fans waited until May 2025 for the second trailer. That video shifted the spotlight to the second playable protagonist, Jason.

Now, the August 27 reveal will finally pull the curtain back on the actual mechanics. With the final release firmly set for November 19, fans can expect a much faster pace for upcoming announcements.