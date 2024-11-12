New guidelines for Punjab transporters amid smog

The Punjab transport department has released new guidelines in response to the worst situation of smog in most parts of the province, ARY News reported.

In light of court directives, the mass transit and transport department has developed a new strategy to counter increasing threat of smog.

As per the instructions issued by the department, light transport vehicles (LTVs) that emit smoke will incur fines of two thousand for the first offense and four thousand for subsequent offenses.

Additionally, there will be no leniency for buses and trucks that emit excessive smoke. Until heavy transport vehicles, including buses and trucks, are fully compliant, they should remain parked. A report detailing the actions taken against these vehicles must be submitted on both a daily and weekly basis.

Moreover, as directed to Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and other concerned authorities, a public awareness campaign should be initiated to educate the public about the causes of smog and its detrimental effects.

All DCs should create videos and documentaries showing the actions taken, the directives read.

For awareness regarding smog remediation, all available media channels should be utilized to inform the public.

Furthermore, Secretary of Transport Ahmad Javed stated that the community is willing to unite in the fight against smog.

Read more: Punjab closes schools, colleges in five more divisions amid smog

Earlier in the day, Punjab government announced closure of schools and colleges in five more divisions of the province after a dramatic rise in air pollution.

As per details, the increasing smog situation has prompted the provincial government to extend school and college closures to five more divisions.

The Environmental Protection Department issued a notification ordering the closure of educational institutions in the Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and Sahiwal divisions.

According to the directive, all schools from nursery to grade 12, along with academies and tuition centers, will remain closed from November 13 to 17.

Closures previously imposed in the Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad divisions will also continue, as the Punjab government aims to curb the severe environmental impact on public health.