Punjab closes schools, colleges in five more divisions amid smog

Punjab government has announced closure of schools and colleges in five more divisions of the province after a dramatic rise in air pollution, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the increasing smog situation has prompted the provincial government to extend school and college closures to five more divisions.

The Environmental Protection Department issued a notification ordering the closure of educational institutions in the Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and Sahiwal divisions.

According to the directive, all schools from nursery to grade 12, along with academies and tuition centers, will remain closed from November 13 to 17.

Closures previously imposed in the Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad divisions will also continue, as the Punjab government aims to curb the severe environmental impact on public health.

Earlier, Lahore district administration banned outdoor activities to address the increasing threat of smog.

According to a notification issued by the DC Lahore, outdoor activities will remain suspended starting from November 11 to 17.

All sports, exhibitions, and events are suspended, as is outdoor dining at restaurants; however, religious gatherings are exempt, the notification read.

Furthermore, shops, markets, and malls will close by 8 PM, while medical stores, labs, petrol pumps, and grocery stores are exempt from the restrictions.

Large department stores are permitted to keep only grocery and medical sections open.

Lahore’s Deputy Commissioner has urged citizens to take precautions during smog, advising against unnecessary outdoor activities and ensuring mask usage.

Meanwhile, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has accelerated efforts to wash trees and plants along green belts and roadsides in Lahore to reduce pollution.