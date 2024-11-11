Outdoor activities banned in Lahore amid rising smog 

Lahore district administration has banned outdoor activities to address the increasing threat of smog, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a notification issued by the DC Lahore, outdoor activities will remain suspended starting from November 11 to 17.

All sports, exhibitions, and events are suspended, as is outdoor dining at restaurants; however, religious gatherings are exempt, the notification read.

Furthermore, shops, markets, and malls will close by 8 PM, while medical stores, labs, petrol pumps, and grocery stores are exempt from the restrictions.

Large department stores are permitted to keep only grocery and medical sections open.

The masses have been warned against strict penalties in case of violations under Section 188.

Lahore’s Deputy Commissioner has urged citizens to take precautions during smog, advising against unnecessary outdoor activities and ensuring mask usage.

Meanwhile, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has accelerated efforts to wash trees and plants along green belts and roadsides in Lahore to reduce pollution.

Daily tree-washing operations are underway on Mall Road, Jail Road, and Ferozepur Road, with similar activities in Gulberg, Model Town, and other main avenues.

According to PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the team is working from morning to night, and tree plantation is being prioritized as a necessary measure to combat smog and pollution.

A recent report from the Green Master Plan has shed light on the alarming rise of Lahore smog, highlighting six main causes contributing to the increase in smog and air pollution in the city.