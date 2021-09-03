New guidelines: Passengers to be given Covid booster shots in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan has issued new guidelines for the Pakistani passengers as they will be administered COVID-19 booster shots, ARY News reported on Friday.

Pakistani passengers will be given booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine while the travellers will have to pay additional charges for getting vaccinated with vaccines from different companies.

The booster shots will be administered to the passengers who are holding education, business and tourism visas. The travellers aged between 12 and 17 will be administered single-dose vaccines, whereas, those aged 18 or above will be given booster shots of vaccines from three companies.

The new guidelines have also provided details regarding the payments and travel documents as the outbound passengers will have to submit a challan worth Rs1,270.

The health authorities have established vaccination centres for administering booster shots.

Three centres have been established in Karachi, one each in Hyderabad and Sukkur, one each in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, Islamabad, two in Lahore, one each in Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mingora, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad and Quetta.