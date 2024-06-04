New Gwadar International Airport, achieves, important milestone

The Flight Calibration and Flight Procedure Design milestone for the New Gwadar International Airport has been successfully achieved today with the successful test landing of the Calibration Aircraft on the newly constructed runway.

The Calibration Aircraft was welcomed to the airport with a customary water cannon salute by the Rescue and Fire Fighting Services department of PCAA.

This significant accomplishment is the result of the collaborative efforts of both the Chinese and Pakistani Project Teams. The airport is projected to be completed and operational in the fourth quarter of this year.

The progress made in bringing this project from its initial stages to this point would not have been possible without the dedicated work of the Chinese Project Team, led by Mr. Ding Kan PD-CACC, Mr. Zhu Zheng Chief Supervisor-CACC, Mr. Liao Jianxin, Project Coordinator-CACC, Mr. Hu Xiaohe PM-BUCG, and Mr. Dai Chunzhuang-PM-CRBEG.

The Pakistani project team, under the leadership of Mr. Sadiq Ur Rehman, Dy. DG Airport Services/Ex-PD NGIAP, Engr. Faiz Ullah Khattak, Project Director, PCAA, Engr. Ghulam Mujtaba, Dy. Project Director PCAA, and Mr. Aamir Ali Hashmi, Project Coordinator, PCAA, also deserves recognition for their efforts.

Additionally, the Technical Directorates of PCAA and the Flight Inspection Unit (FIU) have played a crucial role in achieving this milestone within a short timeframe.

The completion of the New Gwadar International Airport is expected to have a transformative impact on the development of Gwadar and its surrounding areas, as well as improve the lives of the people of Balochistan Province and the Coastal Region.