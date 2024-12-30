New Gwadar International Airport to provide free landing, parking

GWADAR: Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said that there will be no landing and parking charges for aeroplanes at the beginning of operations of the New Gwadar International Airport next month, ARY News reported on Monday.

The construction of the New Gwadar International Airport is estimated to have cost around Rs55 billion. The highest standards of performance and safety have been made sure while necessary manpower has been deployed at the airport.

The New Gwadar Airport has been designed as a hub of international trade and coordination centre that will connect Gwadar city to the Middle East, Central Asia, China and other regions of the world. It will also provide additional access to major international markets.

The airport’s runway is built to international standards, and it can accommodate large aircraft, including the Airbus 380.

Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said that initially there would be no parking and landing charges for the aircraft at the airport.

It is important to note here that the Gwadar International Airport is a key project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The airport was constructed with the cooperation of China and the Civil Aviation Authority.

On a separate development, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, chairing the meeting on matters related to the New Gwadar International Airport directed the relevant authorities to chalk out a strategy to make the new airport a busy transit point.

He also directed to improve the road system linking the New Gwadar International Airport with other areas of the country, especially the province.

Additionally, the prime minister also ordered to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the new airport.

During the meeting, the prime minister was informed that flights from Gwadar to Muscat would be started from January 10, 2025, whereas talks with regard to starting the domestic and international flight operations by the airlines of Pakistan, China, Oman and United Arab Emirates from Gwadar were underway.

Similarly, the current duration of flight operation of Pakistan Airlines (PIA) between Karachi and Gwadar will soon be increased to three times per week.

It was informed in the meeting that the Gwadar Airport was the largest airport of the country in terms of area which will be capable of handling A-380 airplanes whereas 400,000 people will travel through the airport annually.

The land has also been allocated for facilities of cold storage, warehouses, courier services, cargo shades, technical ground support gadgets, fuel farms, hotels and shopping malls at the airport, the meeting was informed.

Additionally, the meeting was told that the first part of East-Bay Expressway, meant to improve road link with the Gwadar International Airport had been completed while the feasibility of the second part was being prepared.