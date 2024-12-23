New Gwadar International Airport to ‘begin’ flight operations from THIS date

KARACHI: The New Gwadar International Airport is expected to become operational for flights from January 1, 2025, with all preparations complete, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate special flights from Karachi and Islamabad to the Gwadar International Airport, marking the airport’s inaugural flights.

The PIA spokesperson said that the Karachi-bound flight will be operated by an ATR aircraft, while the Islamabad-bound flight will be operated by an Airbus 320.

The PIA aircraft will be given a traditional water salute upon arrival at the new International Airport. Federal Defense and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif is expected to inaugurate the first flight.

PIA has planned flight operations for the New Gwadar International Airport, with ATR and Airbus 320 aircraft to be operated. The airline is also working on deploying equipment for the operation of Airbus 320 aircraft.

The construction of the New Gwadar International Airport is estimated to have cost around Rs 55 billion. The airport’s runway is built to international standards, and it can accommodate large aircraft, including the Airbus 380.

It is important to note here that the Gwadar International Airport is a key project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The airport was constructed with the cooperation of China and the Civil Aviation Authority.

In February 2024, Flight operations at new airport were suspended due to a 16-hour continuous downpour.

Sensing the severity of the situation, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suspended the flight operation at the airport to ensure the safety of the passengers and the airplanes.