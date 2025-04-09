Gas supply schedule announced for Quetta

Quetta: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has revealed a new gas supply plan for the upcoming summer season in Quetta.

To ensure an uninterrupted full-pressure supply, this new plan has been introduced to assist customers, which allows consumers to effectively schedule their cooking and daily activities.

The revised gas supply timetable permits consumers to access gas from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm.

According to the schedule, gas supply will remain suspended from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Meanwhile, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) announced the discovery of new oil and gas reserves from the Spinwam-1 Well in North Waziristan’s Karghar Formation.

According to the company’s spokesperson, the well is producing 20.48 MMCFD of gas and 117 barrels of oil per day. This marks the second successful discovery from the Spinwam-1 well.

The discovery is expected to help bridge the gap between demand and supply, contributing to the country’s energy needs.

Earlier, in July 2024, Mari Petroleum Company successfully found new gas reserves from five wells in Sindh. According to Mari Petroleum, the natural gas extracted from the Ghazij Gas Field is now being supplied to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).