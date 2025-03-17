New oil, gas reserves discovered in North Waziristan

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has announced the discovery of new oil and gas reserves from the Spinwam-1 Well in North Waziristan’s Karghar Formation.

According to the company’s spokesperson, the well is producing 20.48 MMCFD of gas and 117 barrels of oil per day. This marks the second successful discovery from the Spinwam-1 well.

The discovery is expected to help bridge the gap between demand and supply, contributing to the country’s energy needs.

Earlier, in July 2024, Mari Petroleum Company successfully found new gas reserves from five wells in Sindh.

The company completed the testing, production, and transmission of an additional 3 million metric standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas.

This development was announced following the submission of detailed reports to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

According to Mari Petroleum, the natural gas extracted from the Ghazij Gas Field is now being supplied to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

On July 1, Mari Petroleum Company announced the discovery of new gas reserves in Sindh

The petroleum company penned a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange informing the discovery of the gas reserve in Sindh.