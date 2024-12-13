web analytics
New oil, gas reserves found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Friday announced the discovery of oil and gas reservoir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported .

According to the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the new reserves were found in the Bettani-2 well located in Lakki Marwat district.

The discovery is expected to increase Pakistan’s gas and oil reserves, with the well currently producing 2.14 million standard cubic feet of gas and 74 barrels of condensate per day.

This is the first hydrocarbon discovery in the Wali Block’s Sama Nasak Formation, highlighting the potential of the area for further exploration.

OGDCL plans to conduct further drilling activities in the region to explore additional reserves. The company holds 100% shares of the well, and the discovery is a major breakthrough for Pakistan’s energy sector.

Discovery-Bettani-2 Slant 13-12-2024

Earlier, in July, Mari Petroleum Company successfully found new gas reserves from five wells in Sindh.

The company completed the testing, production, and transmission of an additional 3 million metric standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas.

This development was announced following the submission of detailed reports to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

According to Mari Petroleum, the natural gas extracted from the Ghazij Gas Field is now being supplied to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Also read: New gas reserves found in Pakistan

On July 1, Mari Petroleum Company announced the discovery of new gas reserves in Sindh

The petroleum company penned a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange informing the discovery of the gas reserve in Sindh.

In the letter, the company asserted that a 1,006-meter well was drilled in the Ghazij Formation, where preliminary tests have indicated gas reserves of 5 million standard cubic feet per day from the well.

