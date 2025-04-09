VIDEO: Doctors perform liver transplant surgery at Dow Hospital

KARACHI: Doctors at Dow University Hospital are currently performing live liver transplant surgery, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the liver transplant procedure is being broadcast live as part of the First International Conference on Transplantation. The operation, which began early in the morning, is expected to continue until 5 PM today.

The portion of the healthy donor’s liver, weighing 750 grams, has been successfully separated and will replace the liver of the 42-year-old patient from Shahdadkot.

The patient’s liver had been severely damaged and shrunk due to hepatitis B and D infections. The donor is the patient’s 23-year-old nephew, who is in good health.

Dr. Hassan stated that this marks the 190th liver transplant surgery performed under the Dow University of Health Sciences. Previously, the university has successfully conducted 189 liver transplants.

The First International Conference on Transplantation is scheduled for April 12 and 13, during which international experts will address the topic of organ transplantation.

Viewer’s discretion is advised: Disturbing footage

In 2021, the Sindh government approved the release of Rs140 million to the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) for free of cost liver transplant surgeries.

According to experts, around 8,000 patients need liver transplant surgeries due to liver failure or liver cancer annually in Pakistan and most of these patients can’t afford the costly treatment.