LHC reserves verdict on Ishaq Dar’s appointment as DPM

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the plea challenging appointment of Ishaq Dar as the deputy prime minister, ARY News reported.

The petition, filed by citizen Ashba Kamran, argued that there is no provision for the office of Deputy Prime Minister in the Constitution.

According to the petition, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister in violation of the Constitution. The petition also argued that Ishaq Dar, being a senator, is not eligible to hold the office of Deputy Prime Minister.

The petitioner requested the court to declare Ishaq Dar’s appointment as Deputy Prime Minister null and void.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Chaudhry Iqbal took up the plea.

In today’s hearing, the additional attorney general stated that the premier has powers to appointment deputy prime minister.

After hearing arguments, the LHC reserved its verdict.

Earlier, Sher Afzal Marwat challenged the appointment of Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In the petition, Sher Afzal Marwat maintained that the PML-N leader was already working as the Minister of Finance when he was appointed as deputy prime minister on April 28.

“The office of the deputy prime minister is unconstitutional, and there is no provision in the Constitution 1973 that allows the Prime Minister to appoint someone as his deputy,” the PTI leader added.