Ishaq Dar’s appointment as Deputy PM challenged in LHC

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the appointment of Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister, ARY News reported.

The petition, filed by citizen Tanveer Sarwar, argued that there is no provision for the office of Deputy Prime Minister in the Constitution.

According to the petition, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister in violation of the Constitution. The petition also argued that Ishaq Dar, being a senator, is not eligible to hold the office of Deputy Prime Minister.

The petitioner has requested the court to declare Ishaq Dar’s appointment as Deputy Prime Minister null and void.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat challenged the appointment of Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In the petition, Sher Afzal Marwat maintained that the PML-N leader was already working as the Minister of Finance when he was appointed as deputy prime minister on April 28.

“The office of the deputy prime minister is unconstitutional, and there is no provision in the Constitution 1973 that allows the Prime Minister to appoint someone as his deputy,” the PTI leader added.

It is important to note here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected a petition challenging the appointment of Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister

As per details, the petitioner argued that the notification appointing the PML-N leader as Deputy Prime Minister conflicted with the Constitution of Pakistan citing that the Constitution does not provide for the office of Deputy Prime Minister.

The Lahore High Court, however, rejected the petition, and term it inadmissible.