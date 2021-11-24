ECNEC approves New Gwadar Int’l Airport project

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) 2nd revised project worth Rs 51,298.175 million.

The 2nd revised project envisages the construction of NGIA along with allied facilities over a piece of land already acquired.

The meeting was chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Mr. Asad Umer, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusroo Bakhtiar, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers from Federal as well as Provincial Government participated in the meeting.

According to a press statement, NGIA will replace the existing airport at Gwadar which has small terminal building with limited capacity.

The new airport will be suitable for bigger aircraft like Airbus A-380 and Boeing -747 and 777 etc for international and domestic services.

ECNEC approved Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-02) project of SUPARCO worth Rs. 27,913.567 Million.

The project will help the building of an indigenous capacity in the fields of space /satellite technology and its applications, institutional capacity building of SUPARCO and promote high-tech R & D activities in the country.

ECNEC approved Sialkot (Sambrial) – Kharian Motorway project submitted by Ministry of Communication with total project cost Rs.43,382.552 Million, along with directions to NHA to present progress on development of business model to ECC.

