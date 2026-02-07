New IOC chief meets JD Vance ahead of 2028 L.A. Games

MILAN—The International Olympic Committee described the presence of U.S. Vice President JD Vance at Italy’s Winter Games as a great sign of U.S. commitment to the Olympic movement, noting that Vance had met the IOC’s new boss for the first time.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry has been looking forward to such a top-level meeting with the Trump administration since taking over in June. Some IOC insiders had been wondering when such a meeting would take place, with preparations already well advanced for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.

“From the IOC point of view and with the next Games coming up in Los Angeles we are super happy that the United States administration is so engaged with the Games here and obviously going forward,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams told a press conference. “That is a great thing for the Olympic movement.”

Adams did not give any details on exactly when the meeting took place, what had been discussed or how long they met.

“I know they met. It went incredibly well. There was very good chemistry. She was very pleased about the enthusiasm of the Vice President and the whole administration for the Games which for us is an important thing.”

While the U.S. team of athletes received a warm welcome at Friday’s opening ceremony for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics with cheers and applause from fans, Vance drew a smattering of boos when he was shown on giant screens waving an American flag.

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Milan on Friday against the presence of U.S. immigration agents at the Games. It has been common for officials linked to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to support the U.S. delegation during the Olympics.