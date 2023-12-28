New leak unveils GTA V source code, GTA VI, and Bully 2 details

Rockstar Games faced another security breach, with the source code for Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5), along with the unreleased games Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) and Bully 2 leaked.

Last year, the individual responsible for the GTA 6 gameplay footage leak was recently sentenced to an indefinite term in a psychiatric hospital. The GTA 6 trailer was also released hours before its scheduled time, in response to an earlier leak.

There are indications that a 4GB file containing GTA V code was shared online, raising questions about whether the complete source code, rumors suggest the file is around 200GB in size, which has also been disclosed online.

Some sources claim the entire code is out, while others argue that the 4GB file, including an early version of the San Andreas map, represents the entirety of the leaked code.

GTA Focal – a platform for GTA-related news – claimed that the files were publicly leaked through a Discord message containing a download link for the GTA V source code. Although the link was quickly taken down, it has since been shared in other group chats using a Tor download link.

BREAKING: The full source code for GTA 5 has been publicly leaked, the source code was previously traded between individuals before now pic.twitter.com/oMTGW0su0N — GTA Focal (@GTAFocal) December 24, 2023

Apart from the GTA V source code, it is alleged that all files related to Bully 2, the unreleased sequel to the 2008 game Bully, have been disclosed. There are also portions of code from GTA VI that confirm the previous codename “Project Americas” for the game.