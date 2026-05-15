LAHORE: Fulfilling a long-standing demand from Lahore’s businessmen and traders, the Punjab government on Friday eased market timings until June 1, ARY News reported.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lahore shared a notification on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that the government has relaxed market timings across the city in the wake of Eid al-Adha.

Under the new directive, all markets and businesses are permitted to remain open until 10:00 PM.

The DC confirmed that this decision is effective immediately.

Through this initiative, the government has addressed the persistent requests from the business community to extend closing hours.

In response, various traders’ and business associations have paid tribute to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for taking this supportive measure.

Previously, amidst global fuel shortages and energy constraints amid the Iran War, the government had revised business timings and imposed a restricted schedule. Under those “lockdown” style regulations, markets were required to shut down by 8:00 PM

.Earlier, the Federal Government had decided to close all markets in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) at 8:00 PM.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided in a high-level meeting to discuss austerity, energy conservation, and petroleum products.

The session addressed the economic situation arising from the regional conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel.

According to the decision, all bazaars, markets, and shopping malls across the country—excluding Sindh—will shut down by 8:00 PM.

This policy was finalized in consultation with the three provincial governments, GB, and AJK. However, markets in the divisional headquarters of KP will be allowed to remain open until 9:00 PM.

The 8:00 PM deadline also applies to departmental stores and shops selling essential commodities.

Meanwhile, bakeries, restaurants, tandoors, and other food outlets must close by 10:00 PM.

Marriage halls, banquets, marquees, and commercial wedding venues are similarly bound to close at 10:00 PM.

Additionally, the government has ordered that wedding ceremonies held at private properties and homes must also conclude by 10:00 PM.

Medical stores and pharmacies are exempt from these timing restrictions.

These measures will take effect across the country (except Sindh) starting April 7.

During the meeting, officials also provided a briefing on petroleum subsidies, noting that transfers are being made through digital wallets, with over 100,000 transactions already completed.

Consultations with the Sindh government regarding energy savings and petroleum products remain ongoing.