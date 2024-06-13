web analytics
Thursday, June 13, 2024
New milk price notified in Karachi

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi on Thursday notified new milk price after a round of talks with the Dairy Farmers Association, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, the retail price of milk has been fixed at Rs 220 per litre after an increase of Rs 20 per litre. The wholesale and dairy farmer prices of milk have been fixed at Rs 205 and Rs 195 per litre respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that dairy farmers are demanding rise in dairy products prices amid a decrease in the prices of petroleum products.

The price is raised after the Commissioner Karachi and dairy farmers reached an agreement a copy of which available with ARY News.

According to the agreement, the dairy farmers will sell milk at the official price and in case of noncompliance, action will be taken.

“The milk sellers will not demand further increase until December 31. The dairy farmer will be bound to display purchase and sale rates at all levels. The quality of milk from dairy farms to retailers will be maintained,” the agreement read.

