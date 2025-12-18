New mom Rihanna steps out in style ahead of holidays

Rihanna once again reminded fans why she reigns supreme in the fashion world!

On Tuesday, December 16, the Fenty Beauty founder – who recently welcomed her first baby girl with partner A$AP Rocky – stepped out in Los Angeles with an effortlessly cool off-duty look ahead of the holiday season.

The 37-year-old singer, beauty mogul and mother of three was photographed embracing a laid-back yet high-fashion look that showcased her signature California-cool aesthetic.

Rihanna wore a striking red Celine bomber jacket, reportedly priced at $7,400, paired with matching trousers featuring a gold chain detail.

She completed the look with snakeskin stilettos, a New York Yankees baseball cap, square sunglasses and bold gold jewelry.

The casual outing marked another stylish public appearance in what has been a busy and fashion-filled autumn for the global superstar.

Exactly a month before, Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky were spotted enjoying a night out at celebrity-favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

At the time, the lovebirds bundled up in leather trench coats, but went with different outfits underneath, with Rihanna debuting a daring banged bob hairstyle and an ombré red lip.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky – who already share sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2 – welcomed their daughter Rocki Irish on September 13.