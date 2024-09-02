New monsoon system to bring rainfall in country from today

ISLAMABAD: Another monsoon weather system likely to penetrate in upper parts of country from Monday (today), ARY News reported.

Moist current from Bay of Bengal bringing fresh spell of rainfall from this evening and likely to persist until September 04.

The new weather system will bring light rainfall in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Potohar region, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujrat and other districts of Punjab, the Met Office said.

The westerly wave will bring light to heavy rainfall in Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on 02nd and 03rd September.

Balochistan’s Kalat, Quetta, and other districts will receive rain-wind/thundershower from today to 04th September with occasional gaps.

South Punjad districts of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Layyah, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan will receive rain on 03rd and 04th September with occasional gaps.

Rainfall is also expected in Sindh’s Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Dadu, Jacobabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Mithi, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot and Sanghar on 03rd and 04th September with occasional gaps.

Heavy rains may increase flow in local nullas and streams in Murree, Galliyat, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and Northeast Punjab, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan in Balochistan, Kirthar range in Sindh and urban flooding in cities.