The US is set to introduce new AI technology that will handle emergency 911 calls. It will be implemented in New Orleans to mitigate the high volume of calls humans’ operators handle.

In a significant move, the Orleans Parish Communication District (OPCD) executed an AI to answer 311 non-emergency calls.

According to GoveTech, 50% of 311 callers are seeing information that the AI was already trained to provide.

Meanwhile, OPCD is evaluating a new tool that seeks to reduce the volume of emergency calls by human-operated dispatchers.

The OKCPD uses an AI Emergency Call Triage-a system that doesn’t handle live crisis responses but analyzes and directs calls to the right place instantly.

Notably, callers are automatically directed to an AI agent that asks if they are calling about a particular incident. On the contrary, if the system does not receive any necessary information, the key details are automatically transferred to a human dispatcher.

It is pertinent to mention here that while AI systems can be useful tools for improving turnaround times, they can also demonstrate hidden biases based on their training data.

Furthermore, if the AI’s rigid language models fail to understand callers with stronger accents or distinct voice pitches, the system could start to lose critical responses.