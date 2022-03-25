New Pakistan envoy Masood Khan reaches US to assume office

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s new ambassador to the United States (US) Sardar Masood Khan has arrived in Washington to assume his duties.

Mr Khan will assume his responsibilities in Washington D.C tomorrow. He will be replacing Asad Majeed Khan who has been appointed as Pakistan’s envoy in Brussels.

In a tweet, Asad Majeed said, “After serving as Pakistan‘s Ambassador to the US for over 3 years, I leave today to take up my new post in Brussels. Its been an honor to represent my country in the US. I thank all our friends in the US, esp Pakistani diaspora for their support & contributions for a stronger Pak-US partnership.”

Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar had last month confirmed that the Biden administration has accepted the appointment of Sardar Masood Khan as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US.

The US government conveyed its agreement to the appointment of Sardar Masood Khan as the Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States in Feb.

