The new Parallels 17 officially lets you run Windows 11 on your Mac

Parallels Desktop 17, a virtualization application, released now, will allow Mac users to experience Microsoft’s Windows 11 on their Mac desktop. Parallels 17 supports both Intel and M1 Mac systems.

Parallels Desktop 17 has arrived with support for macOS Monterey and Windows 11.

Despite the seeming possibility to get a Windows 11 preview for Arm machines, you’ll be advised to take caution.

Windows on Arm’s x86 emulation has been a bit of a rocky road, and the x64 app emulation is still a work in progress. So if you’re expecting to run a virtualized Windows version on your M1, you’ll still deal with the same caveats that come with running Windows on any other Arm machines.

But despite the challenges, Parallels says that the new version, Parallels 17, will let M1 Macs get up to 28 per cent better DirectX 11 performance, and up to 33 pc faster start times for Windows 10 than its predecessor.

Also, there is up to 25 pc faster 2D graphics and up to 6 times faster OpenGL performance that Parallels says will be coming to Windows VMs on all supported Macs, Intel and M1 alike. M1 users will also be able to use BitLocker and Secure Boot thanks to a virtualized TPM.

There are other enhancements in Parallels 17 and it’s also getting support for macOS Monterey — the virtualization software will be able to run on macOS 12 computers, as well as create virtual ones.