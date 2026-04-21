ISLAMABAD: Embassy of Pakistan in Oman has introduced a new passport fee system for its citizens, which will be effective from May 1 this year.

The new system has brought more than just updated charges.

Besides revised fees, the embassy has introduced strict penalties for lost passports, making even a small mistake potentially expensive and stressful.

The changes will officially come into effect from May 1, 2026, and losing your passport could now cost you dearly.

New Passport Fees in Riyal

Passport Type Validity Pages Normal Fee Urgent Fee Passport 5 years 36 pages 12 Omani Riyals 19 Omani Riyals Passport 10 years 36 pages Starting from 17 Omani Riyals

The embassy rolled out strict penalties that escalate quickly:

First-time loss:

Applicants must pay double the original fee

Second-time loss:

The cost jumps to four times the original fee

If a 100-page urgent passport is lost for the second time, the replacement fee can shoot up to 208 Omani Riyals (Rs 1.5Lac in PKR).

Officials are urging Pakistani nationals to treat their passports with extreme care. Even a single mistake could lead to hefty fines, added stress, and delays in getting a new document.