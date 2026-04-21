New Passport Fee announced for Pakistanis from May 1; Check Fee Structure in Riyals
- By Web Desk -
- Apr 21, 2026
ISLAMABAD: Embassy of Pakistan in Oman has introduced a new passport fee system for its citizens, which will be effective from May 1 this year.
The new system has brought more than just updated charges.
Besides revised fees, the embassy has introduced strict penalties for lost passports, making even a small mistake potentially expensive and stressful.
The changes will officially come into effect from May 1, 2026, and losing your passport could now cost you dearly.
New Passport Fees in Riyal
|Passport Type
|Validity
|Pages
|Normal Fee
|Urgent Fee
|Passport
|5 years
|36 pages
|12 Omani Riyals
|19 Omani Riyals
|Passport
|10 years
|36 pages
|Starting from 17 Omani Riyals
The embassy rolled out strict penalties that escalate quickly:
First-time loss:
Applicants must pay double the original fee
Second-time loss:
The cost jumps to four times the original fee
If a 100-page urgent passport is lost for the second time, the replacement fee can shoot up to 208 Omani Riyals (Rs 1.5Lac in PKR).
Officials are urging Pakistani nationals to treat their passports with extreme care. Even a single mistake could lead to hefty fines, added stress, and delays in getting a new document.